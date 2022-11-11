Published November 11, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss football program are preparing to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, though much of the talk ahead of the game has surrounded the perceived ‘end’ of Nick Saban’s dynasty.

The Tide have slipped this year, as they’ve lost two games and fallen out of the top-six for the first time in the College Football Playoff era.

But Kiffin, a former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Alabama football, isn’t buying that the Tide are finished. The Ole Miss coach scolded the media for giving Saban “GOAT fuel”, or even more reasons to be motivated.

During an appearance on the SEC Network with Paul Finebaum, Kiffin gave a very interesting explanation as to why the Crimson Tide aren’t finished just yet. Here’s what Kiffin said, per Brandon Zimmerman on Twitter.

“When you see programs coming down from the top, you don’t see them losing two, one-play games.

When you see teams losing by 14, 17 points, then you start to say, ‘OK, are they not the same anymore.'”

Lane Kiffin said that if Alabama football was losing by “14, 17 points” that the program could be looked at differently. However, the Ole Miss head coach feels that because the Tide are still playing opponents down to the wire, they are still to be feared.

Kiffin certainly has a point. The Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee on a field goal as time expired, then were bested by the LSU Tigers in overtime on a two-point conversion.

Yes, they count as losses, or marks on the ledger that Alabama football fans aren’t used to seeing. But they’re not blowouts.

That’s why Lane Kiffin believes the Tide have more left in the tank.