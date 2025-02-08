ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Ole Miss-LSU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Ole Miss-LSU.

It's a fascinating time in college basketball. Chris Beard, who was pushed out of the job at the University of Texas because of off-court problems, and who therefore carries some baggage as a coaching candidate, is nevertheless part of the discussion for Indiana's open head coaching job, now that Mike Woodson will be stepping down at the end of the season.

College basketball commentator Rick Bozich of WDRB television in Louisville wrote this earlier in the week:

“Some coaches quote military heroes. Others borrow from business gurus. Positive thinkers rely on other positive thinkers. On Tuesday night, as his team cruised to a 54-31 halftime lead against Kentucky, Ole Miss coach Chris Beard credited the Rebels' success to his beloved mentor, another coach.

“‘That's Bob Knight,' Beard said. ‘Victory favors the most aggressive team and the one that makes the fewest mistakes.'

“It wasn't the first time Beard quoted the Hall of Fame coach. When his team played at Louisville on Dec. 3, Beard wore an Ole Miss polo shirt with Knight's signature on the upper right side of the clothing. But considering the show the Rebels put on while defeating UK by 14 points in Oxford and the way the Indiana University basketball season is rapidly dissolving into a puddle of phlegm, the next question is obvious: Was Beard sending a bat signal to the decision-makers at IU?”

Wow. What a question to contemplate as Ole Miss continues with its season. Bettors have to be asking themselves if this is going to be a distraction for Ole Miss as it faces the LSU Tigers on Saturday. Intrigue is in the air.

Here are the Ole Miss-LSU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Ole Miss-LSU Odds

Ole Miss: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -220

LSU: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +180

Over: 145.5 (-105)

Under: 145.5 (-115)

How to Watch Ole Miss vs LSU

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss is playing good basketball. The Rebels just did hammer Kentucky by a considerable margin. Ole Miss was able to score a lot of points in that game, winning 98-84. Ole Miss recently defeated Texas as well. The Rebels have bounced back after going through a bumpy ride in the latter half of January. This team usually plays good defense, so the fact that Ole Miss was able to score almost 100 points versus Kentucky shows that the Rebels' offense can be really good at times. If Ole Miss plays a good offensive game, the defense should be able to handle the rest against an LSU team which has sunk to the bottom of the SEC alongside South Carolina.

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are at home, and that gives them more of a chance of winning. What gives LSU an even better shot at winning or covering is that the Indiana job opening up could create the distraction which makes Ole Miss players hesitate and second-guess themselves. Ole Miss just might not be fully focused on this game, since Chris Beard's name is circulating through the college basketball coaching carousel. Ole Miss players know what's going on. They know their coach is in the mix at Indiana. It is only human nature for a group of young athletes to be less than fully committed to a game when the rumors of a coach's job status become a hot topic throughout the sport of college basketball. This is the last thing Ole Miss needed or wanted, but it's a reality and a clear part of the backdrop to this game.

Final Ole Miss-LSU Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Ole Miss, but the fresh Chris Beard drama makes us pull away from this game in a state of uncertainty. That's a big black cloud of confusion attached to this contest.

Final Ole Miss-LSU Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss -5.5