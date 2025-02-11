ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

South Carolina looks for their first SEC win as they host Ole Miss. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Ole Miss-South Carolina prediction and pick.

Ole Miss comes into the game at 18-6 on the year and 7-4 in SEC play, placing them in fifth in the SEC. They started the year strong, going 15-2, including an Ole Miss win over Alabama. Since then, they are just 3-4. In their last game, Ole Miss faced LSU. LSU had a 39-33 lead at the end of the first half. They would also lead 70-59 with just 3:15 left in the game. Still, Ole Miss would score 13 straight points, winning the game 72-70.

Meanwhile, South Carolina comes into the game at 10-13 on the year, but 0-10 in SEC play, placing them in last place in the SEC. After opening the year 3-3, they would win seven straight games. Since then, they have lost nine straight games. In their last game, South Carolina would face Kentucky. Kentucky dominated the first half, holding South Carolina to just 19 points, and leading by 14. They would continue to dominate in the second half, as Kentucky won the game 80-57.

Here are the Ole Miss-South Carolina College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Ole Miss-South Carolina Odds

Ole Miss: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -194

South Carolina: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 137.5 (-114)

Under: 137.5 (-106)

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Carolina

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss is ranked 19th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 31st in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 14th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Ole Miss has been solid on defense this year. They are 70th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 82nd in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have been great against the three, sitting 61st against the three. Ole Miss is also 42nd in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio.

Sean Pedulla leads the way for Ole Miss. Pedulla comes in with 15 points per game while adding 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Meanwhile, Matthew Murrell is scoring 11.8 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and two steals per game. Further, Jaylen Murray leads the team with 3.9 assists per game, while also scoring 11 points per game, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals. Finally, Dre Davis is scoring 10.5 points per game while adding 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.

In the frontcourt, Jaemyn Brakefield leads the way. He comes in with five rebounds per game while scoring 10.8 points per game, giving Ole Miss five players averaging over ten points per game. Further, he has two assists per game. finally, Malik Dia leads the team with 5.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 9.5 points per game.

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina is ranked 78th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 151st in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 45th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. South Carolina has been better on the defensive end of the court this year. They are 92nd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 80th in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, they limit opponent rebounds well, sitting 69th in the nation in opponent rebounds per game.

Collin Murray-Boyles leads the way for South Carolina, leading the team in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. He comes in with 15.4 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. He also adds 2.5 assists per game. Murray-Boyles is joined in the frontcourt by Nick Pringle. Pringle comes into the game with 9.2 points per game while adding 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Meanwhile, Jamarii Thomas leads the way in assists per game. He has 3.3 assists per game while adding 13.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Further, Thomas has 1.5 steals per game. He is joined by Zachary Davis. Davis comes into the game with 9.3 points per game while adding 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and one steal per game.

Final Ole Miss-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

While both teams have been solid on defense, there is a major difference between the two offensive units. Ole Miss is 59th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 111th in the nation in shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, South Carolina is 260th in the nation in points per game, and 200th in shooting efficiency. Further, turnovers will play a major factor in this game. Ole Miss is first in the nation in turnovers per game, while sitting 20th in opponent turnovers per game. Meanwhile, South Carolina is 267th in the nation in turnovers per game, while sitting 280th in opponent turnovers per game. Ole Miss will dominate this game, and take them to cover.

Final Ole Miss-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss -4.5 (-110)