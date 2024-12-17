ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Chapter two of the biggest boxing fight of 2024 will go down on Dec. 21 when heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (22-0) rematches Tyson Fury (34-1). It's time to continue our boxing odds series with an Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury prediction and pick.

Here are the Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Boxing Odds: Mike Tyson-Tyson Fury 2 Odds

Oleksandr Usyk: -166

Tyson Fury: +136

Over 10.5 Rounds: -215

Under 10.5 Rounds: +164

How to Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2

Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT (Main event estimated start time)

TV/Stream: DAZN pay-per-view

Why Oleksandr Usyk Will Win

Usyk won the first matchup by split decision and is the rightful favorite for the rematch. While Fury got off to an early lead, Usyk took over down the stretch and nearly finished the fight in the ninth round. It isn't even as if he has the power advantage; rather, his speed and footwork got the better of Fury in the later rounds.

As he nears the end of his 16th year as a professional boxer, there is reason to believe that the best of Fury is in the past. The same Fury who has looked untouchable at times has been uncharacteristically gun-shy in two of his last three fights, a telltale sign of a fighter's decline. The size discrepancy also appeared to puzzle Fury at times, who got caught standing straight up when Usyk's left hand nearly put him to sleep.

Why Tyson Fury Will Win

For as great as Usyk was in the first fight, the match was way closer than some seem to believe. Up until the seventh round, Fury looked as if he was running away with another win. He started to get touched up in round eight before suffering the damaging blow in round nine and eventually losing a close decision. Since Usyk had the big highlight of the fight, that's what people remember and tend to forget the early rounds.

Months after the loss, Fury was criticized by fans for saying it was “too easy” to hit Usyk, whose skills he compared to those of an amateur. Fury claimed he was having too much fun and allowed the fight to slip away from him. People might not like the way he said it, but he is not wrong to point out how much early success he had. There is reason to believe that after facing a killer's row of power punchers — including Francis Ngannou, Deontay Wilder, and Daniel Dubois — he underestimated the power of Usyk.

Fury believes he is a far superior fighter who just got caught being lazy late in the fight and lost a close decision. He vowed not to let that happen again.

Final Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury Prediction & Pick

A lot has been made of Fury's age and potential decline after the last fight but he is still the younger fighter by one year. Motivation can certainly be called into question for a fighter who has already retired multiple times. Yet, Fury has almost never looked as engaged as he has throughout fight week.

When he is at his best, there is no denying Fury is the best heavyweight in the world. He looked to be just that in the early rounds against Usyk. It is hard to imagine the fight going any better for Usyk than it did the first time. Fury's massive size advantage — six inches of height and seven inches of reach — allowed him to win the fight at range early. We are going to trust the greatest heavyweight of this generation to rebound from his first loss in style.

Final Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury Prediction & Pick: Tyson Fury (+136)