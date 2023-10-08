Good 4 U to attend? Olivia Rodrigo just announced an upcoming performance in Los Angeles with Amex cardholders.

Rodrigo will perform an intimate concert in Los Angeles — just for American Express cardholders. The show will take place in downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 9 at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel, according to Rolling Stone. That doesn't leave much time to score your tickets.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. PT, and the show begins at 8 p.m. The tickets are just $25. Amex states that ticket sales proceeds go to the Fund 4 Good nonprofit that encourages female-focused causes.

If you're a cardholder and lucky enough to score tickets, the Theatre at the Ace Hotel is a unique venue. It's a restored movie theatre built in the 1920s for celebrities like Charlie Chaplin and Mary Pickford. It has just 1,600 seats, so capacity is limited. However, this will make for an intimate concert and a rare glimpse of the performer ahead of her GUTS World Tour in 2024.

No setlist has been announced for Monday's show, but it's a safe bet that she'll be doing some material from GUTS — along with her familiar songs from her debut album, Sour.

Olivia Rodrigo keeps momentum going

Rodrigo has had quite the year, with GUTS debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. She says, “I've been excited by the response to GUTS, and I can't wait to perform live for my fans.”

Concertgoers will be in for a special treat, so, if you're free Monday night and in LA, get those Amex cards ready. The show starts in just a little over 24 hours.