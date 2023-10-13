A recent critique of Olivia Rodrigo‘s behavior in an iPhone ad by Republican Pennsylvania state senator John DiSanto sparked a fiery response from the singer's loyal fanbase. DiSanto took to social media, expressing disapproval of the ad's portrayal of Rodrigo, suggesting that her actions and attire were inappropriate for a young woman, according to the DailyBeast.

The ad, featuring the 20-year-old star performing her song “get him back!” on an iPhone 15 Pro, depicts Rodrigo engaging in activities such as keying a parked vehicle and creating chaos in a room, elements that triggered DiSanto's criticism.

In response to DiSanto's remarks, Rodrigo's passionate fans swiftly came to her defense, lashing out at the senator for his comments. Some fans dismissed DiSanto's influence compared to Rodrigo's, while others deemed his criticism as unwarranted and even labeled him a “pathetic creep” for his remarks about Rodrigo's attire.

Olivia Rodrigo at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

The senator's focus on Rodrigo's behavior in the ad drew sharp rebukes from fans, with many emphasizing that his attention should be directed towards more pressing matters in his district. Despite the backlash, DiSanto's comments appeared to have ignited an outpouring of support for the singer, highlighting the strong bond between Rodrigo and her dedicated fanbase.

The incident serves as a testament to the power and influence of fan communities, particularly in their unwavering support and protection of their favorite artists. As Rodrigo continues to make her mark in the music industry, her fans' fervent defense showcases the significance of their role in shaping the narrative surrounding their beloved artist.