Olivia Rodrigo is getting ready for a tonal shift on her sophomore album, Guts.

While Sour, Rodrigo's first Grammy-winning album, leaned heavily into glam rock and pop, Guts will lean into rock roots.

She told the New York Times that she has “always loved rock music,” as evident in her opening track from Sour, “Brutal.” Despite her love for the genre, she “always wanted to find a way that I could make it feel like me, and make it feel feminine and still telling a story and having something to say that’s vulnerable and intimate.”

To be clear, Rodrigo will be leaning into rock music — just not the kind guys make. She told the New York Times that she would be “using rock music, but they’re not trying to recreate a version of rock music that guys make.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is exciting news for fans of Rodrigo. Sour did switch a bit between the glam rock notes of “Good 4 U” and the more stripped down “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,” but hearing Rodrigo go deeper into the rock genre will help her sound evolve.

Guts is the follow-up to Sour, which has released two singles so far. First, was “Vampire.” The single topped the Billboard charts and gave Rodrigo her third number-one single in America in her career. The second, “Bad Idea Right?” was released earlier in August.

Olivia Rodrigo's career is on the up and up. With her willingness to experiment and try different genres out, the sky is the limit.

Guts will be released on September 8.