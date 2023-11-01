Olivia Rodrigo may be hot off the release of her sophomore album, Guts, but she's already teasing new music.

Hotline bling

If you call Rodrigo's hotline (323-622-SOUR), you are greeted with soft guitar picking. A repeated riff is played for about 20 seconds or so.

This is how Rodrigo teased the first single off of Guts, “Vampire.” When you called that number earlier this summer, a piano-driven song was heard for a few seconds.

You would think that Rodrigo would want a second to breathe in between albums. Perhaps her inspiration was sparked in recent weeks since Guts came out. The more music, the better.

In 2024, Rodrigo will embark on her second tour, the “Guts” world tour. The tour will consist of 3 legs, 77 shows across North America and Europe. Even more impressive, she will make the jump from playing theaters to arenas on her sophomore tour. The tour will begin on February 23 in Thousand Palms, California, and is set to wrap in Inglewood, California.

Olivia Rodrigo got her start as an actress. She was known for her leading role in the Disney Channel show, Bizaardvark, and would go on to lead Disney+'s. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. After becoming a pop sensation, she would leave the Disney+ as a main cast member.

Sour was released to critical acclaim. It's one of the most noteworthy debuts in recent pop music history. The album won Rodrigo her first Grammy, taking home the Best Pop Vocal Album award. Her second album, Guts, also got a big debut and it wouldn't be surprising to see it in awards conversations.