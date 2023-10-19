Olivia Rodrigo has announced an exciting new Record Store Day edition of her new album, Guts.

The re-release

During the release of Guts, Rodirgo released four different vinyl variants. Each release featured a different secret track that wasn't on the original album.

On Record Store Day Black Friday, Rodrigo will release all four secret tracks will be released on a 12″ vinyl.

“All 4 secret tracks from GUTS are coming to vinyl pressed exclusively by @thirdmanpressing for a limited drop on @recordstoreday black friday!!!! Im a big @thirdmanrecords fan and I’m so stoked to have my songs on their vinyl!!! also here’s a pic of me giving jack a haircut backstage at the Brooklyn Steel lolol,” Rodrigo said in the Instagram post announcing the release.

Guts

Guts is the sophomore album from Rodrigo. Her first album, Sour, was a Grammy-winning album that launched her to superstardom. The follow up album, to this critic, was just as good if not better than her debut.

Olivia Rodrigo first got her start on Disney Channel. She has since become one of the biggest success stories in the entire history of the channel. Her first starring role came in Bizaardvark as Paige Olvera. She went on to star in the Disney+ High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

She then left the Disney+ series and launched her successful music career. In 2024, Rodrigo will tour arenas across the United States and Europe including the likes of Madison Square Garden and TD Garden.