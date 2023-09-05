Olivia Rodrigo revealed she got “so scared” by Ari Aster's Beau Is Afraid.

In an interview conducted by Phoebe Bridgers for Interview Magazine, Rodrigo discussed their feelings on horror movies. “I'm a bit thriller girl,” Rodrigo revealed. “But I watch a few scary movies here and there.”

Bridgers, who usually dons a skeleton costume on-stage, surprisingly revealed that she isn't a horror film. “Surprisingly, no. I hate a scary movie,” she said. “If there's any excuse for my brain to have intrusive thoughts it'll take it.”

That shifted the conversation towards Aster's Beau is Afraid. “Oh, definitely,” Rodrigo replied. “I convince myself that I see s**t [in the movie] after I come home from watching Insidious or something [laughs].”

She continued, “Also, I watched that new Ari Aster movie Beau Is Afraid and I got so scared. I literally had to walk out of the theater. I have never had such a visceral reaction to a movie in my life. It felt like a bad acid trip.”

Phoebe Bridgers actually agreed with her, calling it the “scariest movie” that she has ever seen. However, she supposedly laughed through it.

Ari Aster has made three films — Hereditary, Midsommar, and now, Beau Is Afraid. His latest film followed the titular Beau (played by Joaquin Phoenix) on his journey to his mother's funeral. Beau is paranoid about everything around him, making the journey a whimsical trip full of weird families and other terrifying situations. The film was a commercial flop for A24, but the film was original, to say the least.

Olivia Rodrigo is set to release her second album Guts, on September 8.