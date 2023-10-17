Olivia Wilde said she “meant no harm” after facing backlash regarding her comment about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Page Six reported.

The comment was actually the actress’ Instagram Story where she posted a tweet from another user that said, “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.” Wilde was referencing how much attention football was getting due to the Swift-Kelce romance.

X (formerly Twitter) users were immediately on Wilde’s case, calling her a “hypocrite” since she also used to travel around the world with Harry Styles. “Didn’t she date Harry Styles or am I missing something,” an X user noted.

The former couple also worked together on Don't Worry Darling. Rumors of their dating came in the middle of Wilde's breakup with Jason Sudeikis.

While the split was originally dubbed as amicable, it didn't stay that way. Wilde accused Sudeikis of “litigating her into debt” in court filings as they settled on how to co-parent their two children.

Olivia Wilde notably advocates for climate change issues and even has her own eco-friendly clothing brand. People on social media were quick to point out the seemingly double standard comment by saying, “Lmao and what has Olivia Wilde done for climate change??? Literally nothing,” on X.

The actress was leaving a Studio City farmer’s market on Sunday when the paparazzi asked for her reaction. She said, “I meant no harm. It’s obviously a comment on how much attention gets paid to stupid things.”

When she posted that story, Wilde didn't offer any other commentary. However, it ruffled enough Swifties' feathers that prompted a swift