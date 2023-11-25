Olivier Aubin-Mercier was one of three fighters to secure their second PFL Championship and $1 Million as he now plans for an extended break

Olivier Aubin-Mercier showcased his resilience and skill in a grueling battle against Clay Collard to claim his second consecutive lightweight championship in the PFL World Championship 2023 main event. Despite facing a potential leg injury from absorbing several calf kicks early in the fight, Aubin-Mercier persevered, utilizing his takedown prowess to control Collard on the ground for significant periods. In the final round, he nearly secured a fight-finishing submission with a rear-naked choke, ultimately earning a unanimous decision victory with all three judges scoring the fight 49-46 in his favor.

Aubin-Mercier's victory improved his PFL record to an impressive 10-0, adding another $1 million prize to his bank account. While he had previously hinted at the possibility of retirement, he stopped short of confirming it, instead announcing plans for an extended break heading into 2024. Expressing gratitude to PFL for their belief in him, Aubin-Mercier acknowledged the adversity he overcame during the fight, particularly the impact of his leg injury on his movement.

“The feeling I have, it was the last time.” Olivier Aubin-Mercier tells @MikeBohn he is retiring from MMA after his second title win at #PFLWorldChampionship. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/98JWaY18Fw — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 25, 2023

Looking ahead, there were speculations about a potential champion versus champion showdown between Aubin-Mercier and Bellator lightweight king Usman Nurmagomedov in early 2024. However, Nurmagomedov's six-month suspension from the California State Athletic Commission suggests that this matchup may not materialize in the near future. As Aubin-Mercier prepares for a well-deserved break, the future of the PFL lightweight division remains uncertain, but his hard-fought season and title victory undoubtedly warrant the vacation he intends to take.

Aubin-Mercier's recent success adds to his previous achievement of winning the PFL lightweight title and the accompanying $1 million prize in the previous year, highlighting his consistency and dominance in the division. His back-to-back titles solidify his status as a formidable force in the PFL, further establishing his legacy in the sport.

Olivier Aubin-Mercier's remarkable performance in the PFL World Championship 2023 main event, where he secured his second consecutive lightweight title, reflects his unwavering determination and skill. As he prepares for an extended break, the MMA community eagerly anticipates his potential return and future matchups, further cementing his legacy in the sport.