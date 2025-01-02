Simone Biles was able to return to the Paris Olympics and dominate, but there were times when she second-guessed herself. During warmups, she felt like she pulled her calf, and she let her coach know. Instead of worrying, she got her calf taped and returned to compete, regardless of the pain. For her, it was more about people not calling her a quitter, as she still cared about what people thought about her.

Her calf improved over the next few days, and in the morning of team finals, she told her therapist that she was ready. As she prepared for the vault, thoughts ran through her head, but she knew in the end that she had nailed everything she needed to. Once it was over, she had to remind herself of something.

“You kind of have to go up there and tell yourself, I’m a boss ass b—-,” Biles said via Sports Illustrated.

Biles finished with four medals in the Paris Olympics, and now has won 11 Olympic medals, 30 world championship medals, and is the most decorated gymnast of all time.

Simone Biles drops hint on whether she'll compete in LA Olympics

There's a good chance that Simone Biles won't compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and after having success in Tokyo and Paris, the question she asks herself is what else is there to prove?

“Life and death,” Biles said via Sports Illustrated. “Because I’ve accomplished so much, there’s almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I’m at a point in my career where I’m humble enough to know when to be done.

“If you go back, you’ll be greedy. Those are the consequences. But that’s also your decision to decide. What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you’re younger, it’s like, prom, college. Now it’s like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What’s really worth it?”

Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time, and it makes sense if she doesn't want to compete in 2028 and beyond. Right now, it seems like she's more focused on enjoying her life outside of gymnastics, and she's been supporting her husband, Jonathan Owens, who plays for the Chicago Bears. It would be a sight to see Biles continue to compete for gold medals in the future, but it won't be until closer to 2028 that everyone will know what her true decision is.