It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Omaha-Iowa State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Omaha-Iowa State.

The Saturday slate in college basketball was loaded. The Sunday schedule doesn't have the same high-end games that Saturday possessed. However, every game is a chance for teams to develop and learn something about themselves. Every game is also a moment in which winning cannot be taken for granted and every possession needs to be treated seriously.

Iowa State needs to begin to develop the mindset of a championship team. The Cyclones have not been to the Final Four since 1944 — 80 years ago — so they need to take every game seriously and do what they can to nail down a No. 1 seed. Iowa State is doing the kinds of things No. 1 seeds do. ISU played a bad first half but overcame it and rallied late to win at Iowa this past week. The Cyclones also defeated Marquette not that long ago. They beat a good Dayton team (the Flyers just did defeat Marquette on Saturday) at the Maui Invitational. Their only loss so far this season was a two-point loss to No. 2-ranked Auburn. Iowa State — especially in light of Kansas's recent struggles in losses to Creighton and Missouri — is the Big 12 team best positioned to get a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. If the Cyclones want to remain on track for that precious prize, something the program has never done in its history — it is important to get something out of every game and not treat these cupcake games against Nebraska Omaha has a nuisance or annoyance. Great teams relish competition and find things to grow from in every game, every situation. Iowa State doesn't have to beat Omaha by a certain amount of points in this game to prove something to the national commentator class, but the Cyclones should try to prove something to themselves each time they take the court, so that they develop the habits and instincts of a team which will do the right things not only in low-pressure situations, but in high-stress moments later this season. It's all part of the plan in Ames.

Here are the Omaha-Iowa State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Omaha-Iowa State Odds

Omaha: +35.5 (-104)

Moneyline: NA

Iowa State: -35.5 (-118)

Moneyline: NA

Over: 148.5 (-115)

Under: 148.5 (-105)

How to Watch Omaha vs Iowa State

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Omaha Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is enormous, and notably, Iowa State just did play (on Thursday) an emotionally draining and taxing game against Iowa. Iowa State had to use a lot of energy and strain to win that game, coming from behind in the second half. So, a few days later, it would not be surprising at all if ISU came out a little flat and sluggish and did not thump Omaha in the first 10 minutes. If the first 10 minutes are basically a tie — or if ISU is no better than four or five points ahead — that would mean ISU will need to make up nearly all of the spread in the game's final 30 minutes. Since ISU might have a 25- or 30-point lead midway through the second half, the Cyclones might rest their starters and play backups in the final minutes, which would give Omaha the ability to be competitive and keep the spread under the 35.5 number.

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cyclones might be the best team in the country. They are ranked in the top four for a reason. They can simply obliterate Omaha by getting whatever they want on offense while playing their customary lockdown defense.

Final Omaha-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

The lean is to Omaha because we feel ISU might be drained from the Iowa win, but ultimately, we don't feel extremely confident about that pick. Pass on this one.

Final Omaha-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Omaha +35.5