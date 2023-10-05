Halloween icon Jamie Lee Curtis could be “perfect” for a key One Piece Season 2 role.

Previously, Curtis had posted fan art of her as Doctor Kureha. “ONCE the STRIKE against the greed of the AMTPT is SETTLED with a FAIR CONTRACT, I will lobby along with the growing fan frenzy to become Doctor Kureha in @onepiecenetflix” the post's caption read.

Matt Owens, co-showrunner of Netflix's One Piece, responded, “Mommy dearest, that’s why we sent you that figure! No need to lobby. Once we get what we deserve and get back to work let’s talk!”

Speaking to Deadline, Owens addressed bringing in Curtis to the show. “We have opportunities to stunt cast some roles, some rules that are very important, and it came out that Jamie Lee Curtis is a One Piece fan. As soon as she said that, we were like, okay, we have to try and get her on the show. What can we do? And Doctor Kureha, very luckily, is a character who is coming up in our story, and is someone who is perfect for Jamie Lee Curtis,” Owens recalled.

It took some flattery, but the One Piece crew knew how to get Curtis' attention. “So we tried to start manifesting this dream of ours. After she won her Oscar, the writers room sent her a figure of Doctor Kureha with a nice note that said, ‘Congratulations on your statue, here’s another one to put next to it. Hope to speak to you soon,'” Owens said. “When she reposted that, it got a lot of fan interest, and I commented on it. We’re trying to manifest it. Yes, as of right now, SAG is still striking so there have not been real conversations. But as soon as there can be, I’m ready. I will take her out to dinner, we’ll talk about it. We’ll do all of it because at this point we’re writing for her — we really, really want her to come and play with us in Season 2.”

One Piece has been a huge hit for Netflix. While Eiichiro Oda's popular manga has been adapted into an animated series, it hadn't been done in live-action form. The series premiered to huge viewership numbers, with it remaining in the Top 10 global charts since debuting.

A second season is impending, and the writers room for One Piece recently reopened in the wake of the WGA strike ending.

One Piece is streaming on Netflix now.