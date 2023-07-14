The cast of Barbie recently revealed that they have a cast group chat (sans Michael Cera), but the cast of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer also had one and may have beat out Greta Gerwig's film with its title.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, some of the Oppenheimer cast revealed that they had a WhatsApp group chat titled “Oppenhomies.” Bear in mind, the cast of Nolan's latest epic has over 70 actors from all over the world, so a WhatsApp group chat was likely the smart play.

Despite a loaded number of actors in the film, Robert Downey Jr., who plays Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, compared the film to Ben-Hur; saying “Everybody would have their moments. There were no small scenes.”

Christopher Nolan hasn't released a film since 2020's Tenet, but he's most known for his work with Warner Bros. that includes the Dark Knight trilogy and Inception. He's directed other sci-fi films like Interstellar and Memento.

Oppenheimer is Nolan's latest film and chronicles the titular physicist's part in creating the first nuclear weapons and his role in the Manhattan Project. The film is stacked with A-list actors as Cillian Murphy leads the cast as the titular character, and Emily Blunt, Downey, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh round out the main cast. However, the rest of the cast is filled with talent from the likes of Kenneth Branagh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Benny Safdie, Josh Peck, and even Diary of a Wimpy Kid breakout star Devon Bostick. A group chat with even half of the cast has got to be one of the most star-studded ones in history.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.