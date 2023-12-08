Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was shockingly left off of the shortlist for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars.

Missing the shortlist

On December 7, the shortlist for the Best Visual Effects category was revealed by Variety. 20 potential nominees were named, but noticeably, Oppenheimer was not on it.

All three of the MCU films released this year, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Marvels, made the list. Two films that haven't come out for general audiences, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Wonka, also made the cut.

This throws a winkle into next year's Oscars. Christopher Nolan's latest film seemed like a shoo-in for a VFX nomination. Given its visual ambition, it's truly surprising that it didn't receive a nod in this shortlist.

Oppenheimer is based on the 2005 biography, American Prometheus. The film chronicles the titular physicist's part in the Manhattan Project and the aftermath of the development of the first nuclear weapons. Cillian Murphy plays the titular role, and the rest of the main cast includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr.

The 20 finalists for Best Visual Effects: