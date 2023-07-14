Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer revolves around the titular physicist who played a part in the Manhattan Project and the creation of atomic bombs. But worry not — Nolan didn't actually blow up a real atomic bomb despite some people's fears.

While the Trinity test is shown in Oppenheimer, Nolan assured moviegoers that he didn't blow up a real bomb despite resisting assistance from CGI. “It’s flattering that people would think I would be capable of something as extreme as that on the one hand, but it’s also a little bit scary,” Nolan told The Hollywood Reporter.

Oppenheimer is Nolan's latest film and is another historical epic from the filmmaker. It stars Cillian Murphy as the titular physicist along with an A-list-filled ensemble with the likes of Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Rami Malek to name a few.

It's also notable for opening opposite Greta Gerwig's Barbie — the pop culture phenomenon has been dubbed “Barbenheimer” by some, though it appears that Nolan was not happy about Oppenheimer having to share its release date. The film held its U.K. premiere last night but some of the stars were forced to leave early due to the SAG-AFTRA strike which just kicked off.

Christopher Nolan is a well-established filmmaker in Hollywood and has been working steadily since his first feature film, Following. He is known for his Dark Knight trilogy — which also starred Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy — and sci-fi films like Inception and Interstellar. His most recent feature, Tenet, was released during the pandemic in 2020 and starred John David Washington and Robert Pattinson and was his last feature film at Warner Bros. ahead of their public breakup.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.