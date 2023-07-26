Nearly a decade before Cillian Murphy played J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's epic, he almost played the role in a 2014 TV series.

In 2014, a series called Manhattan about the Manhattan Project was released. On the list of names considered for the role of Oppenheimer was one Cillian Murphy, as Vanity Fair revealed. The writer of the series, Lila Byock, revealed that Murphy was in consideration: “We wanted Oppenheimer to feel both like he possessed a certain undeniable charisma, a presence onstage, but also that he was playing a different instrument. He needed to feel alien, or other, in some ways. A thousand percent, Cillian Murphy was on that list.”

The role ended up going to Daniel London, though some rock stars were also in the running including David Bowie and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

It's fair to say things went well for both sides. Murphy gave a standout performance in Nolan's Oppenheimer and the film — and his performance — is getting rave reviews. Additionally, the film has already grossed over $200 million and hasn't even been in theaters for a full week yet.

Oppenheimer follows the career of its titular physicist, his role in the development of the first nuclear weapons, and the aftermath of the Trinity Test. Aside from Murphy, the film features a stacked cast. Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr. also star in the film. The likes of Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Jason Clarke, Jack Quaid, and Gary Oldman have supporting roles.

Oppenheimer is in theaters now.