Some of the intimate scenes between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh's characters in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer have been the subject of controversy, with some countries censoring these scenes, but the film's star has weighed in on the importance of the scenes.

Speaking British GQ, Murphy was asked about Oppenheimer's intimate scenes. He sees them as vital to the plot and necessary to the film. “I think they were vital in this movie. I think the relationship that he [Oppenheimer] has with Jean Tatlock (Pugh) is one of the most crucial emotional parts of the film,” he said. “I think if they're key to the story then they're worthwhile.”

He continued by peeling the curtain back on intimate scenes like the ones in Oppenheimer: “Listen, no one likes doing them, they're the most awkward possible part of our job. But sometimes you have to get on with it.”

Cillian Murphy is an acclaimed actor known for his work with Christopher Nolan in the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, and Dunkirk. He is also known for his leading role in the popular series Peaky Blinders. In Oppenheimer, his latest collaboration with Nolan, he plays the titular physicist in a film about his role in the Manhattan Project and the development of the world's first nuclear weapons. Also starring in the film are the likes of Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Rami Malek among many more.

While Barbie has been the story of the week, the other half of the “Barbenheimer” double feature, Oppenheimer, has also seen great success. The film has already grossed over $200 million at the box office

Oppenheimer is in theaters now.