Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is set to release in just two weeks opposite Barbie, and one of the film's stars and an accomplished director in his own right, Benny Safdie, gave it extremely high praise.

In a new Instagram post from Safdie, he shared a new look at his portrayal of Edward Teller and proceeded to call Oppenheimer Nolan's best film yet.

“A brand new look at Edward Teller post Nuke test! I got to see the movie recently, and I can tell you with certainty: This is Chris’ best movie by far. It’s got everything firing on all cylinders,” he said in the caption of his post.

Benny Safdie is most known for his directorial efforts with his brother including Good Time and Uncut Gems, but he's also been increasingly trying his hand at acting in recent years. He starred alongside Robert Pattinson in his own film Good Time but also had roles in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza and one of the best films of this year, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. He also acts alongside a cast list full of A-listers in Oppenheimer like Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek to name a few.

Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan's twelfth feature directorial effort and his first since Tenet. It tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a physicist, and his role in the creation of the first nuclear weapons and involvement in the Manhattan Project.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.