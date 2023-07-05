After the ESSENCE Festival of Culture over the weekend, Oprah Winfrey posted a video to her social media offering some sage advice. While on a hike in New Orleans, the icon stopped and said a few words to her fans, per People.

“Love y’all @essencefest, but y’all can keep your heat! Back to walkin’ off some of that gumbo 🚶🏾‍♀️🚶🏾‍♀️🚶🏾‍♀️💨💨💨💨,” Oprah Winfrey wrote in the caption referring to ESSENCE Festival's hot weather.

In the video, Winfrey shared her view, and talked a bit about what she was doing. “The goal is to get up there today,” she said, gesturing to a place further away. “That’s about two miles straight up from where we are now.”

From there, the media mogul compared the hike to life, sharing some life lessons.

“This is the thing about making it to the top. It’s harder than you think because there are all these valleys and hills in between,” she explained. “It’s a great metaphor because you think it’s a straight shot to the mountain. You look and think, ‘Oh I can make it there.’ And then there are so many curves, twists and turns, dips, valleys, rocks and hills, and so is life.”

Winfrey shared her love of hiking in October 2022 following her double knee surgeries in 2021.

“I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November,” she said. “When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg. I couldn't lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again — that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body.”

“As I was rehabilitating, I started hiking. Everyday, I tried to hike more and do more,” Winfrey said. “My appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially. So, you mentioning that really brought that home to me.”