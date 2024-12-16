ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re back once again with another betting prediction and pick for today’s College Basketball slate as we analyze this Summit League v. Big 12 meeting. The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-7) will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) as both teams look for a win before beginning conference play. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Oral Roberts-Texas Tech prediction and pick.

Oral Roberts has notched just three wins on the season and dropped their most recent game against Idaho State 71-55. They own just one win (Northern Arizona) in their last six games and will have a difficult double-header in facing Texas Tech and Oklahoma State in their next two games.

Texas Tech dropped just their second game of the season most recently with a 72-67 loss to No. 22 Texas A&M. They've gone on solid winning streaks throughout this early season and have a chance to notch two more hear as betting favorites against Oral Roberts and the upcoming Lamar University Cardinals.

Here are the Oral Roberts-Texas Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oral Roberts-Texas Tech Odds

Oral Roberts: +27.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +4000

Texas Tech: -27.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -30000

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oral Roberts vs. Texas Tech

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+, Local/Regional coverage

Why Oral Roberts Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are having a tough 1-5 stretch over the last six and it doesn't seem their road will get any easier facing a few more schools from the power conferences. In the three games they've won, the Golden Eagles managed to shoot over 50% from three on two of those occasions, so much of their success hinges on hitting their deep shots. Look for them to continue their ball movement as this team likes to get everyone touches on their offensive possessions.

Oral Roberts is averaging 74.6 PPG while allowing 74.4 PPG to opponents. They're also 0-5 on the road this season, so they'll certainly need to break some trends and overcome the odds for what would be one of their biggest upsets in recent history. They do have three starters averaging over double figures as Senior guard Isaac McBride leads them with 16.3 PPG. This team does have a ton of experience on the floor at any given time, so expect their chemistry needing to be perfect in order to earn a win.

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are seeing a promising start to the season and despite their last loss, they played a ranked opponent right down to the wire and had a chance to win the game in the closing minutes. Their one achilles heel this season has been giving up scoring runs to opponents and it was ultimately an 11-0 run that sealed their fate against Texas A&M. Look for the Red Raiders to lock down on defense and make it a point of emphasis to keep this game at a large deficit throughout both halves.

Texas Tech ranks No. 28 in the nation in scoring (84.7 PPG) and they're also a top-40 team with 17.4 assists per game. These next two contests will be tune-ups as they head into the competitive part of their schedule, so expect the Red Raiders to try and dial-in their shooting at home and try to gain momentum for their upcoming road trips. Look for forwards JT Topping and Darrion Williams to have a stern advantage in the paint throughout this game.

Final Oral Roberts-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

With both teams heading in opposite directions, it's clear the Texas Tech Red Raiders will have a massive advantage on their home floor during this game. They have yet to lose a game in their arena at 6-0 and they've gone 7-2 straight up when listed as the betting favorites. However, they're just 3-5-1 ATS this season and will have a large point margin to cover during this one.

Whether or not the Golden Eagles cover or not completely depends on their ability to hit the three ball. Their only wins this season have come off the backs of great shooting performances, so it's safe to say they'll have to be virtually perfect if they want to pull off the win. They've also only gone 2-5 ATS this season and have failed to put up much resistance in the past.

Texas Tech is bound to dominate the paint and rebounding during this game and they're eager to get a win back on their record. They are 3-2 ATS when playing at home, so let's take the safer side and ride the Red Raiders to cover at home.

Final Oral Roberts-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech -27.5 (-106)