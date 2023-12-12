Oral Roberts faces Texas Tech. Our college basketball odds series includes our Oral Roberts Texas Tech prediction, odds, and pick.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have had a quiet start to their season. They haven't won a high-end game, but they haven't suffered a terrible loss, either. They have not hurt their cause, but they have not significantly helped it. They need to begin to make an impact before too long. In this game against Oral Roberts, however, they will be focused on avoiding a damaging loss rather than getting a resume-transforming win. Building rhythm, confidence and consistency are the points of focus for the Red Raiders and new head coach Grant McCasland.

If you follow college basketball closely, you know that McCasland came to Lubbock from the University of North Texas, where he turned the Mean Green into one of the top defensive teams in the country. There are few better defensive basketball coaches in the country than McCasland. He will always have a competitive team at the defensive end of the floor. Recruiting enough skill and top-tier scoring talent will be his big task at Texas Tech. For now, in his first season, McCasland will try to affirm and establish the defensive identity which is such a point of professional pride for him as a basketball coach. If he can get that in place, then McCasland can steadily build back a Texas Tech program which made the national championship game in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Why Oral Roberts Could Cover the Spread

The Golden Eagles could benefit from the mid-December lull which jumps up and grabs so many college basketball teams every season. With final exams and pre-Christmas preparations just around the corner, we often see power conference teams or other high-profile teams go through the motions in this portion of the season. It just seems to happen on an annual basis. The weirdness of this is hard to explain, but it is also hard to ignore. Want proof? Here you go: San Diego State lost an 11-point lead to UC Irvine at home this past Saturday before rallying late from a five-point deficit to win by one. Gonzaga led by nine at Washington and controlled most of the game but faded late and lost to the Huskies last Saturday. This past Sunday, USC — a 13.5-point favorite — got a 15-point halftime lead at home versus Long Beach State and then collapsed in the second half to lose the game outright in overtime. Weird things happen at this time of year to favorites from prominent conferences. Oral Roberts could be the latest beneficiary of that pattern, which repeats itself more than you might realize.

Why Texas Tech Could Cover the Spread

The Red Raiders are the far better team here. They are playing at home. Oral Roberts also doesn't have superstar guard Max Abmas, who transferred to Texas this past offseason.

Final Oral Roberts-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

The mid-December world of college basketball can be strange. Stay away from this game.



Final Oral Roberts-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Oral Roberts +13.5