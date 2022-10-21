Oregon football: 3 bold Ducks predictions for Pac-12 clash vs. UCLA

It’s been quite a while since Chip Kelly coached a big game in Autzen Stadium, but that time has come once again, except with Kelly on the visitor’s sideline as he brings his 6-0 No. 9 UCLA football to Eugene to take on 5-1 No. 10 Oregon football. Both teams currently sit atop the Pac 12, both have Heisman-hopeful quarterbacks, and both could potentially meet one another in Las Vegas for the conference championship, but let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves.

We’re sticking with Saturday, and we’re focusing on the hosts. After getting blown out in Week 1, Oregon has bounced back and looked like a potential Playoff contender, with Bo Nix emerging among a field of Heisman contenders as well. They now look to keep their five-game winning streak and their Playoff hopes alive. Here are three bold predictions for Oregon’s top 10 showdown with UCLA.

3. Ducks hold Dorian Thompson-Robinson in check

UCLA lives and dies by its star quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Oregon football cannot afford to allow him to control the game. Expect spies, exotic blitzes, and anything else they can dial up to make sure DTR is kept under wraps.

Of course, he’s going to get his, but if the Ducks can limit the damage he causes, and maybe force a turnover or two, they can get the ball back for their own very potent offense and flip the momentum. That will be the key for Oregon’s defense on Saturday, as they attempt to control the game.

2. Bo Nix has his Heisman moment

Oftentimes, with Heisman candidacy, stats aren’t enough. Voters look to the biggest moments to see who made the biggest impact on the college football season at large. Both DTR and Bo Nix have their opportunity in this game. However, it will be Bo Nix that has his moment in the spotlight.

Expect the former Auburn quarterback to show why he’s regarded as one of the better quarterbacks in the country, and guide Oregon football to a statement win that solidifies their Playoff hopes and puts them right on the path to earning a place in Las Vegas for the conference championship. A win takes them top of the conference, and places each of UCLA, USC and Utah fighting for the second spot in that game. It would also give them a bit of a buffer, as they could afford to drop one game so long as they beat Utah on November 19th.

1. Oregon wins by two scores

This isn’t me saying that this game won’t be particularly close. It will, these are both very good and well-coached teams. I’m not even suggesting a 14-point win here, I’m suggesting a close game deep into the fourth quarter, say a margin of 3 points, where Oregon finds a dagger touchdown, be it by turnover, a long offensive drive, or any combination of factors.

In the end I’ve got the Ducks winning by around 10, but as said, expect this one to be close for a large portion of the game. Chip Kelly can call offense with anyone in the country, so don’t fully count the Bruins out at any point, but I think home field, plus the weapons around Bo Nix give Oregon football the slightest of edges, and they find a late touchdown to make the score look a whole lot worse than it actually is for UCLA. Either way, we’re in for a great game at a great venue between two great teams.