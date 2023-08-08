On Monday morning, the Oregon Ducks received terrific news when they learned that four-star cornerback Dakoda Fields would be committing to their football program after he originally committed to the USC Trojans' football program in early June (per Max Torres of the Belleville News-Democrat).

Fields is the first Oregon recruit since the school announced they would be leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in 2024, a byproduct of failed television contract negotiations that could lead to the ultimate demise of the Pacific-based conference. To that point, one has to wonder if Oregon choosing to leave the Pac-12 played a part in Fields's decision, as USC had previously announced its intentions to join the Big Ten conference last year.

In any case, 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Fields is long and athletic with great ball skills to boot.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

So, while the Trojans did earn an initial pledge from the California native, Ducks cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin and assistant coach Rashad Wadood can't be faulted for continuing to recruit a cover corner ranked in the top-10 nationally. A move that appeared to pick up steam on Saturday when Fields made his way to the Oregon campus for team's annual Saturday Night Live camp.

Oregon's Class of 2024 jumped is now ranked No. 13 nationally, with Fields being joined by two other four-star defensive backs in cornerback Ify Obidegwu (St. Francis Academy; Baltimore, MD) and safety Aaron Flowers (Forney; Forney, TX). In total, the Ducks have 11 four-star commits from the Class of 2024, which is quite the haul for head coach Dan Lanning and director of player personnel Don Johnson Jr.