Bo Nix’s cocky Georgia take will make Oregon football fans feel some type of way

Bo Nix and Oregon football received an absolute beatdown at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs earlier this year, as the defending champions were victorious by a score of 49-3 back in Week 1.

Since that point though, the Ducks have been on a roll, having won six straight games, including two victories over ranked opponents. The winning streak has Oregon football- and Bo Nix- feeling especially confident.

How confident? Well, let’s just say that, Week 1 thrashing aside, the Ducks want all the smoke with the Bulldogs. Here’s what Nix had to say, per Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

“Now, if we played them again tomorrow, the game would be completely different, and everybody knows that,” Nix said of the Dawgs.

If that wasn’t enough to make Ducks fans hyped, Nix was then asked if he thought his team would come out on top in a potential rematch against Georgia football. Here is what the Ducks star said, per Dodd.

“I do,” the senior said. “From the first game of the season, a lot of teams get so much better.”

These are bold words from Bo Nix! Especially after his two-interception game against the Bulldogs. But the Auburn transfer has been one of the best quarterbacks in the nation since that point, having thrown for 15 touchdowns and just one interception in the following six games.

He’s playing with a lot of confidence- and so is Oregon football. As cocky a take as it is, there’s reason to believe that this version of the Ducks team could indeed challenge Georgia in a rematch.