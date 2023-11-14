Dan Lanning doubled down on his commitment to the Oregon football program amid the Texas A&M Aggies coaching rumors.

The Oregon football program is having a superb 2023-23 college football season. The Ducks are 9-1 overall and are 6-1 in Pac-12 play. Head coach Dan Lanning has been at the center of coaching rumors following Texas A&M's firing of Jimbo Fisher. However, Lanning dispelled the rumors in a recent statement to reporters.

Dan Lanning shuts down the rumor of leaving the Oregon football program

Lanning addressed the Aggies coaching rumors in a press conference:

“I think I've made it clear that everything I want exists right here. I'm not going anywhere. There's zero chance that I would be coaching somewhere else…my number priority is being elite here at Oregon,” Lanning said, per Jarrid Denney.

In addition, the head coach said, “I'm taken care of really well here at Oregon. I have the resources I need here at Oregon to be really successful.”

The Aggies will have to look elsewhere for their next head coach, as Lanning made it clear he wants to stay with Oregon for the long term. He has already made significant progress on his goal of helping the tea achieve an elite status.

The Ducks are ranked the sixth-best team in the country. The team boasts one of the best offenses in college football.

Oregon comes off a win against a competitive USC Trojans team. Bo Nix erupted and threw for 412 yards and four touchdowns in the 36-27 victory. If the Ducks continue their onslaught, they will have a chance to be title contenders in the College Football Playoff.

Dan Lanning seems to be in a great position with Oregon and there are no signs of him and the team slowing done their impressive performance.