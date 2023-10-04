The Oregon football team is off to a blazing start and is right in the mix for the Pac-12 title and College Football Playoff. Bo Nix is a Heisman Trophy contender and Oregon just needs to find a way to beat USC, Washington, and Oregon State. However, the Ducks will be without running back Noah Whittington for the rest of the season after sustaining an injury, as head coach Dan Lanning revealed per Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire.

‘According to head coach Dan Lanning, Whittington is now expected to miss the remainder of the season due to that leg injury.'

Whitington was injured in Oregon's huge blowout of Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, and he missed the following game against Stanford. Here's the play where Whittington got injured against the Buffs.

Here is the play that knocked RB Noah Whittington out of the game, and likely out for a few weeks, per Lanning. Left ankle, you can see it buckle under some contact. Carted to the locker room after spending time in the medical tent. pic.twitter.com/UwxEzcfA5C — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) September 25, 2023

The junior running back had 752 yards and five touchdowns last season and compiled 146 yards and a pair of scores in three games for the Ducks this season. Bucky Irving is the lead back for Oregon and has four scores and 393 yards, and Jordan James is the next man up with 297 yards and a team-high seven scores. Still, the running back depth takes a big hit with Whittington's injury update, although he will be able to return to the Oregon football team next year and could potentially redshirt.

Oregon has a bye in Week 6 before a massive game against Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies, followed by games against Washington State and Utah, with the USC game coming on November 11.