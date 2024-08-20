Dan Lanning and his Oregon football team will begin their 2024 season on August 31st at home against Idaho. There are less than two weeks before the Ducks kick off their season, and it is a big one as it is year one in the Big Ten for the West Coast program. Most talk about Lanning right now is in regard to the upcoming season, but there is also some chatter about a recent hole-in-one that he got while playing golf, and a text he received from Tiger Woods about it.

According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning was playing the par-3 course, The Hay, at Pebble Beach this summer, and he made a hole-in-one on the seventh hole. However, the hole was only 61 yards long. Still, Lanning hit his first shot from the tee box, and it ended up in the hole. That counts, right?

“What’s in question is Lanning’s only hole-in-one,” McMurphy wrote. “This summer at The Hay, Pebble Beach’s nine-hole par-3 course, Lanning made a hole-in-one. The same Dan Lanning who has a 16.7 handicap and shot a 108 at Eugene Country Club last month. At The Hay, however, Lanning aced the 61-yard seventh hole named after Jack Nicklaus. Despite the short distance, Lanning told me ‘it counts' as a hole-in-one.”

The Oregon golf coach, Casey Martin apparently heard about Lanning's ace, and he was college teammates with Tiger Woods at Stanford. He told Lanning to text Woods and ask if his hole-in-one was legit despite the short distance. This is what Woods said in response:

“Yes, it counts,” Woods wrote in the text. “I also made my first hole-in-one on a Par 3 course – when I was 8.”

Tigers Woods made his first hole-in-one a little earlier than Dan Lanning did, but hey, better late than never right?

It wasn't a very long hole, but Lanning still did make a hole-in-one, and that's every golfer's dream. He has nothing left to give to the game now.