Oregon football proved it wasn't through adding experience for 2025. The Ducks are luring a former Ole Miss and Tulane defensive starter to Eugene.

Oregon landed a late transfer portal addition from Jadon Canady, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com Monday. The defensive back brings plenty of game experience in tow to the Big Ten champs.

The safety Canady played in 11 games for the Rebels in 2024. Canady lined up in 19 other games across three seasons from 2023 to 2021 — which includes his first stop at Tulane.

The Jacksonville native is bringing 115 career tackles in tow. He swatted 17 passes away while intercepting two passes. Canady delivered 38 total tackles with 21 solo stops in his final campaign with Ole Miss. Canady additionally produced 11 pass breakups playing for the Rebels' defense — now representing a new career-high.

Oregon bolstered through Ole Miss, Tulane transfer

Canady was a three-star prospect by multiple national recruiting outlets.

He isn't labeled a household name in the nation, nor was the first safety grabbed via the transfer portal. But he fills a primary need for the Ducks' secondary.

Oregon lost safety Tyler Turner to Baylor during the early portal session — who committed to the Waco, Texas school on Christmas day. The Ducks are also losing multiple DBs to the 2025 NFL Draft. Cornerbacks Dontae Manning and Jabbar Muhammad are off to the league.

Canady won't be the only safety transfer heading to Oregon. Dillon Thieneman is coming over via Purdue. Thieneman is a proven tackling machine with his own Big Ten experience. The 6-foot, 207-pound defender produced back-to-back 100-tackle seasons in West Lafayette, Indiana. Thineman also broke up eight passes in his career. He even snatched six interceptions in his college football debut of 2023.

Oregon produced the conference's sixth-best defensive unit. The Ducks also ranked sixth against the pass by allowing 185.9 yards per game. Canady's arrival adds depth and additional experience in a room that isn't shy about adding both.