Oregon football will not have one of their top defensive standouts as Jordan Burch will not play Friday against the Purdue Boilermakers. The senior did not play against Ohio State last week, either and Lanning spoke on not having him available after their win against the Buckeyes, per Ducks on SI.

“Jordan is certainly a loss for us,” Lanning said. “You don’t replace a Jordan. He’s been unbelievable this season. But in football, it’s about the next man up. And I know Jordan’s probably sitting at home just as proud of these guys being able to do next-man-up mentality.

In the season's first five games, the 6-foot-6, 295 lb. defensive end accumulated 19 total tackles, five sacks, three passes defended and one fumble recovery.

Oregon football, Dan Lanning must maintain a weekly focus

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks could face a let-down game on the road coming off the emotional highs of beating the Buckeyes last week. Alabama suffered a similar fate after their big win against Georgia and losing the next game on the road against Vanderbilt.

After their big win against Ohio State, head coach Dan Lanning was on cloud nine, per ESPN's Jake Trotter.

“You can sleep when you die,” Lanning said. “You get an opportunity to do this, like the day that we had today, how awesome is Oregon? How awesome is getting to coach at this place? Our fans, our players, those guys work so dang hard to get moments like this.”

This road game against Purdue is their first road game in three weeks.

The most difficult reality of college football is the parity and an offense's ability to stop the clock nearly at will late in games. Between timeouts, the two-minute warning and the clock stopping on first downs, a tiny mistake can flip momentum and carry teams back into contention.

Purdue is pretty bad, so maybe this isn't the let-down game, but it may come later in the season. They have a 1-5 record, and their only win was against a low-level FCS team, Indiana State.

The NCAA closed a loophole exploited by Lanning in the Ducks' win against Ohio State. By putting 12 players on the field, four seconds were removed from the clock, leaving the Buckeyes with six seconds left in the game to try to win it.