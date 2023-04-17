My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Oregon Ducks had a successful 2022 campaign, finishing with a 10-3 record and coming in at 15th on the final AP poll of the year. They will be hoping to carry that success over to the 2023 campaign, but it may be easier said than done, as their defense appears set to suffer a potentially big loss in Jalil Tucker.

Tucker was part of Oregon’s class of 2022, but didn’t play at all for them last season. The young corner was a highly rated prospect coming out of high school, and there seemed to be a good chance that he would be a part of their plans for the 2023 season. Instead, he’s hitting the transfer portal, dealing the Ducks defense a tough blow that they will have to find a way to overcome.

“Oregon football players Jalil Tucker and Treven Ma’ae entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. As a member of the Class of 2022, Tucker was a four-star recruit out of San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln. He was the No. 6 overall prospect in the state, the No. 13 cornerback in the class and the No. 109 overall prospect in the class.” – Nick Kosko, On3

Tucker obviously didn’t have any impact for Oregon in 2022, but it looks like he wants to get a starting role somewhere for the 2023 season, and it clearly won’t be coming with the Ducks now. Oregon is going to have to find a potential replacement for Tucker at corner now, and it will be interesting to see where the talented defender ends up going next.