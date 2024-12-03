Oregon football has already had a terrific season, but there's even more good news on the way for the Ducks. The program is flipping a major linebacker from Miami, per On3. Linebacker recruit Gavin Nix is pledging to the Oregon football program.

Nix is a four-star recruit who had been committed to the Hurricanes. The development is a huge win for coach Dan Lanning, who already has Oregon rolling and undefeated on the year. The Ducks are about to play Penn State in the Big Ten Championship.

“Learning about Oregon’s defensive style and the coaches have some of the best resumes in the business,” Nix said. “Coach Lanning and B Mike are really good coaches with tons of experience with players like me. That really attracts me to Oregon. I trust them to develop me and help me pursue my dreams. They have such a great knowledge of the game.”

Nix is now the 17th player to commit to Oregon in the 2025 recruiting class.

Oregon football looks destined to make the College Football Playoff

Oregon is undefeated at 12-0, and has a chance to roll into the College Football Playoff undefeated. Only the Nittany Lions stand in the way for the Ducks. The two schools didn't meet in the regular season.

If the Ducks don't win the Big Ten championship, they are still in great shape to make the CFP as an at-large bid. The Ducks have a quality conference win over Ohio State, and have beaten several other strong squads including Boise State.

Oregon football coach Lanning is making a strong case that he should be the national college football coach of the year. The Ducks are playing in a new conference this season, moving to the Big Ten after several years in the Pac-12. UCLA, USC and Washington also joined the Big Ten with the Ducks.

Lanning is in his third season at Oregon, and he's done extremely well so far. The head coach has a 34-5 overall record at the school. This is his first head coaching position, and he's likely to be named in several coaching searches moving forward at both colleges and in the NFL. Lanning is also 2-0 in bowl games at Oregon.

Oregon and Penn State play Saturday for the Big Ten title. The game kicks off at 8:00 Eastern, and Nix will surely be watching his future team.