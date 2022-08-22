Oregon football takes initial step toward potential move from Pac-12 to Big Ten

The Pac-12 fell victim to conference realignment back in June when it was announced that USC and UCLA would be moving to the Big Ten in 2024. But the Big Ten isn’t finished big-game hunting just yet. Commissioner Kevin Warren recently revealed big plans for the conference, one of which includes potentially expanding to 20 teams.

Well, the conference might have one school that they can zero in on. And it could potentially be another loss for the Pac-12. Oregon football has taken the initial step towards a Big Ten move, as reported by Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

Oregon initiated preliminary discussions in Chicago w/Big Ten to determine if Ducks are compatible in B1G, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. Outgoing UO president Michael Schill, AD Rob Mullens & B1G commish Kevin Warren not involved in any discussions in Chicago, another source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 22, 2022

Per McMurphy, Oregon football is in “preliminary discussions” with the Big Ten. These conversations are reportedly to “determine if Ducks are compatible” with the conference.

McMurphy went on to report that key members of both parties’ leadership, such as outgoing president Michael Schill and conference commissioner Kevin Warren, were not present at the meeting.

Obviously, these discussions would have to be termed as the beginning of the first step. But it’s at least significant that Oregon football, who watched as their Pac-12 counterparts USC and UCLA bolted, have some interest in doing the same.

The Big Ten, which just signed a multi-billion-dollar TV deal with the likes of Fox, NBC and CBS Sports, is flush with cash- and it’s understandable that multiple schools want a slice of the pie.

Could Oregon football, a school that has reportedly been eyed by the Big Ten, be the latest major player to bolt the Pac-12? Time will tell.