Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning provided an injury update on some of his starters, including Jordan James and Gary Bryant Jr., ahead of the Ducks' season opener against Idaho on Saturday.

“Lanning said he expects Bryant to be available when the Ducks take the field on Saturday,” Don Smalley of DucksWire.com reported on Monday.

News around James' status is also optimistic, and it looks like the injury scare from earlier in Oregon football camp has blown over.

“Jordan James returned to practice after missing last week's final session for ‘precautionary' reasons. James appeared to take part fully and without issue on Tuesday,” Erik Skopil of 247 Sports reported on Tuesday.

James had a productive season in 2023 as Oregon's second back behind Bucky Irving. The junior ran the ball 98 times for 696 yards and 11 touchdowns and is primed for a featured role this season after Irving departed for the NFL. James, along with running back Noah Whittington, figure to give Oregon one of college football's best rushing attacks.

Bryant Jr. is projected to have a bigger role in 2024 after serving as a complementary piece in Oregon's passing game in 2023. The Former USC Trojan caught 30 passes and scored three touchdowns in his first season in Eugene a year ago.

Jordan James, Oregon football shooting for glory in first Big Ten season

Oregon football has huge expectations in their first season in the Big Ten after departing in the Pac-12 exodus after last season. The Ducks finished second in the conference's pre-season media poll, and only the Ducks and Ohio State received first-place votes.

Dan Lanning's group should be lethal through the air with the addition of transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel, one of the preseason favorites for the Heisman trophy, but the running game is what will build the foundation of the offense.

Oregon finished in the top 30 in the nation last season in rushing offense, and with Bucky Irving off to the NFL, the ground attack will be spearheaded by Jordan James in 2024. James has some experience as a secondary ballcarrier over the last few seasons, and begins 2024 on the preseason Doak Walker Award watch list. An elite running game paired with a star-studded receiving corps — including the likes of Tez Johnson, Traeshon Holden and Gary Bryant Jr. — should give Oregon one of the best offenses in college football.