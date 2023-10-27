The Oregon State Beavers take on the Arizona Wildcats. Check out our college football odds series for our Oregon State Arizona prediction and pick. Find how to watch Oregon State Arizona.

This isn't the biggest or most important game in the Pac-12 in Week 9, but it might be the most interesting. Oregon-Utah will get the national eyeballs and has bigger overall stakes, but Oregon State-Arizona is a football junkie's delight because it will say a lot about how good these teams really are. It's a real measuring-stick game for both sides and a good revealer of how deep and strong the Pac-12 is in its last football season.

Oregon State entered the season with lots of positive publicity, but the Beavers got picked off by Washington State in a loss which was surprising not because it happened, but because of the way it happened. Oregon State allowed 38 points to Cam Ward and the Cougars, who lit them up and were able to move the ball through the air. Cam Ward and Washington State struggled markedly against UCLA's and Arizona's defenses, but they smoked Oregon State. The Beavers have just one loss, but their defense has simply not played at the level many people were expecting before the season started. This team, which still has to play Pac-12 heavyweights Washington and Oregon later this season, needs to be dramatically better if it is going to make a run at the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Arizona looked like an ordinary team in the first few weeks of the season. The Wildcats beat a bad Stanford team by only one point. They appeared to be unremarkable in every way. However, starting quarterback Jayden de Laura got injured and was replaced by backup quarterback Noah Fifita. Arizona promptly took USC to triple overtime on the road in Los Angeles before losing by two points, 43-41. Arizona then went to Pullman and crushed Washington State, 44-6. That's the same Wazzu team which beat Oregon State. Arizona, with Fifita at quarterback, looks like a very good team, but Oregon State poses a very formidable challenge. Is Arizona for real, or will Oregon State's best version show up in Tucson and spoil the party for the emerging Wildcats? It's a really fascinating game which won't get big national headlines.

Here are the Oregon State-Arizona College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oregon State-Arizona Odds

Oregon State Beavers: -3.5 (-102)

Arizona Wildcats: +3.5 (-120)

Over: 56.5 (-115)

Under: 56.5 (-105)

How To Watch Oregon State vs Arizona

Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Oregon State Could Cover the Spread

The Beavers are the more proven team here. They have an excellent offensive line which will control the line of scrimmage against Arizona's defense. Oregon State will control the ball and dominate time of possession, which will keep Noah Fifita off the field and limit what Arizona can do. Oregon State has been seemingly conserving energy for much of the season, knowing the really big games and tough tests await on the back stretch. Now you're going to see Oregon State flex its muscles and begin to look like the team many people expected to see before the season began.

Why Arizona Could Cover the Spread

The Wildcats with Noah Fifita look so much better than they ever did at any point with Jayden de Laura. The injury to de Laura enabled Arizona coach Jedd Fisch to basically stumble onto the solution he needed all along. Oregon State has struggled on the road this season, losing at Washington State and giving up 40 points at California. Arizona is in position to add to those road woes for the Beavers. Noah Fifita is the real deal.

Final Oregon State-Arizona Prediction & Pick

This is a great game to watch, but not a great game to bet on. These teams are very mysterious right now. You don't know what you're going to get from them. Sit back and enjoy the action. Look elsewhere for a betting play.



Final Oregon State-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona +3.5