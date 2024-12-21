ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oregon-Stanford prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oregon-Stanford.

Oregon plays another former Pac-12 opponent in the new world of conference realignment. Oregon played USC and UCLA in a pair of Big Ten games with a Pac-12 flavor a few weeks ago. The Ducks started slowly in both games. They rallied against USC on the road but could not beat UCLA at home. Now Oregon plays Stanford, one more West Coast rival, before Christmas and the heart of the conference season. Nothing about Oregon-Stanford suggests Big Ten versus ACC basketball, but that is in fact what this conference matchup is in December of 2024.

Oregon's stumble against UCLA does not undo all the good work the Ducks have done so far this season under coach Dana Altman. The Ducks have beaten Alabama, Texas A&M, San Diego State, and Oregon State, which is a much-improved team this season. That's a lot of really good work. The Ducks have established themselves as Big Ten contenders and a team which could get a high seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Yet, as good as the overall body of work is — and it is stellar, with wins which will carry value through Selection Sunday — there is one real concern the Ducks have, and that is their propensity to procrastinate. Oregon has needed to rally late in several of its wins. If you look at the play-by-play and the overall game flow for UO this season, the A&M, Oregon State, USC, and Portland wins were all late scrambles in which the Ducks had to turn on the jets in the final five to eight minutes to get the job done. Oregon has been outplayed in the first 25 to 30 minutes of several games this season. Oregon can't play with fire all the time. This team needs to learn to get on top of games, and a test on the road against a Stanford team coached by former Washington State boss Kyle Smith — who has studied the Ducks a lot on film and knows them really well — should give us a really good indication heading into Christmas of how good Oregon is, and where the Ducks truly stand right now. Are they ready to bounce back from the UCLA loss and show their best stuff, or will their bad habits linger into the holiday season?

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon has beaten elite teams and has shown how good it can be. This team has a very high ceiling which, purely in terms of wins and losses, it has reached this season. The scary part — in a good way — is that Oregon has not been consistently good in each of its games. Imagine what can happen if it becomes an even steadier team without in-game lulls and slow starts. Oregon could easily thrash Stanford by 15 if everything is clicking for this talented group with so much upside.

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon has been consistent in giving opponents a chance to win games. The Ducks are so skilled that they can rescue games late, but they have played with fire all year. Stanford can certainly keep this game close if Oregon struggles in the first 30 minutes, as it has often done this season. You know Kyle Smith and his players are gunning for this one against a former Pac-12 rival.

Final Oregon-Stanford Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Stanford, but we know Oregon is scary good when it is locked in. Pass. Maybe wait for a live play.

