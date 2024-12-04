ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

USC started the season well but has fallen off a cliff recently. Oregon was one of the big winners from the mid-season tournaments and is 8-0 after a dominant week. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oregon-USC prediction and pick.

Oregon is 8-0 this season, and it has won massive games against Texas A&M, San Diego State, and Alabama. Nate Bittle and TJ Bamba have been great for the Ducks and have carried them when needed. Oregon has emerged as one of the big contenders in the Big Ten this year. This is an interesting matchup against a former Pac-12 foe in Los Angeles against USC.

USC is 5-3 this season after recent losses against Cal and then two straight losses last week against Saint Mary's and New Mexico. Josh Cohen and Desmond Claude have been the engines that make this offense go for the Trojans. USC is still a wildcard in the Big Ten this year, but those recent losses have them trending down as a team.

Here are the Oregon-USC College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Oregon: -6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -255

USC: +6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +205

Over: 147.5 (-102)

Under: 147.5 (-120)

How to Watch Oregon vs. USC

Time: 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT

TV: BTN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon's offense has been solid this year. They score 81.4 points per game, have a 46.2% field goal percentage, and a 32.8% three-point shooting percentage. Three Ducks are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Nate Bittle leading the team with 14.6 points per game. Then, Jackson Shelstad is also the team leader in assists at 3.9 per game. The Ducks have been playing great this season and they a great matchup against USC. The Trojans have struggled to find any consistency this year, especially in their last two losses.

Oregon's defense has been solid this year. They allow 68.6 points per game, 39.8% from the field, and 29.9% from behind the arc. Down low, Nate Bittle has been the key, averaging 9.4 rebounds per game. Then, he also leads in blocks at 1.9 per game. Finally, four Ducks average at least one steal per game, with Keeshawn Barthelemy leading at 1.9 per game. This defense is a huge key to the Ducks and their early-season success. They have the ability to shut down the USC offense in this matchup because USC has shown they are not all that successful in scoring and moving the basketball.

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

USC has started playing very inconsistent offense this season. They score 73.4 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 47.2%, and a three-point percentage of 32.8%. Four Trojans are averaging over double digits this season, with Josh Cohen leading the way at 12.3 points per game, and then Desmond Claude is just behind with 11.8 points per game. Then, Saint Thomas also leads in assists at 4.9 per game. This offense has been inconsistent, but they have talent and can show it in a statement of a game at home against the Ducks. They have a tough matchup against a solid defense and need more balance and production on offense overall.

USC's defense has also had an inconsistent start to the year. They allow 72.1 points per game, 46.3% from the field, and 35.7% from behind the arc. Then, down low, Saint Thomas is the leading rebounder at 5.4 per game. Then, five Trojans are averaging one steal per game, and Saint Thomas is the leader with 1.3 per game. Then, Matt Knowling leads the team in blocks at 0.6 per game. Their defense struggled at times this year, and if they do not fix it, the Ducks are going to score at will against them. They have talent and pieces to like, but they are not pputting it altogether just yet after a rough start.

Final Oregon-USC Prediction & Pick

Oregon burst onto the college basketball landscape last week thanks to wins against Texas A&M, San Diego State, and Alabama. They are playing great basketball right now, while USC has struggled. They were blown out against Saint Mary's and struggled against New Mexico. This game comes down to what team is more trustworthy and it is easily Oregon. USC has talent and they might be able to put it all together as the season goes on, but Oregon is playing great basketball and should cover and win on the road in Los Angeles.

Final Oregon-USC Prediction & Pick: Oregon -6.5 (-102)