Oregon and Washington, two top-five teams with College Football Playoff aspirations, will meet in the Pac-12 Championship.

The Pac-12 Championship starts a day before most conference championships do. Oregon and Washington are two of the highest-ranked teams, regardless of conference, and they will play each other for Pac-12 supremacy. This article will explain how you can watch their game.

When and where is the Pac-12 Championship

For the third straight season, the Pac-12 Championship will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 1.

How to watch Oregon vs. Washington

ABC will be broadcasting the Pac-12 Championship with a team of broadcasters, including Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color), and Holly Rower (sideline). You can also watch on fuboTV.

Date: Friday, Dec. 1 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium — Paradise, Nevada

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Oregon -9.5 | O/U 65.5

Oregon storylines

The Pac-12 Championship between Oregon and Washington will be a battle between two of the most likely Heisman winners, and this game will surely have an impact on that award. Bo Nix is Oregon's star who has his eyes set on college football's biggest individual achievement.

Nix is currently the Heisman frontrunner, and his statistics back that up. His 3,906 passing yards are the most in the nation, and his 37 passing touchdowns are the second most in college football. He has led the Ducks to the second-best scoring offense (45.2 points per game). Nix is incredibly efficient, and he only has two interceptions on the year.

Nix also has one of the top receivers to throw to. Troy Franklin's 1,349 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns rank third and second in the nation, respectively.

Even Oregon's rushing attack is elite. Bucky Irving and Jordan James have combined for 1,704 yards on the ground and 23 total touchdowns. Oregon is the fifth seed, but they dominated all year. Only one of their wins ended as a one-score game.

All of these things – combined with the fact that Oregon is -9.5 favorites – would make one believe the Ducks are clear-cut favorites. That isn't necessarily the case, though. Washington won the matchup between the two earlier in the season. The 36-33 game gave Oregon their only loss of the season, while Washington has remained unbeaten all year.

Washington storylines

Bo Nix is the Heisman favorite at -150 odds, but Michael Penix, Washington's quarterback, is right there with him. In fact, Penix spent a good chunk of the year as the most likely Heisman winner.

Penix only trails Nix by seven yards for the yardage lead, with 3,899 passing yards. It is very possible that whoever has a better game in the Pac-12 Championship will be crowned the Heisman winner. That isn't either of these quarterbacks' top priority right now, though. Winning obviously is, and Washington has a great chance to do that as well.

As one of only four unbeaten teams, Washington has the recipe for beating Oregon. That did it in Week 7 by forcing the issue in the passing game. Penix threw four touchdowns over 302 yards. However, it took some Oregon coaching blunders for Washington to win the game, as Oregon outperformed Washington in most statistical categories.

Washington is 12-0, but it hasn't been all pretty as of recently. After beating Utah by only a touchdown, Washington ended their season with narrow victories in their last two games. They beat Oregon State 22-20 and Washington State 24-21. The close calls show that Washington is both vulnerable but also resilient and capable of winning when things aren't pretty. That is a good skill to have because games aren't always going to be pretty at this point in the season when you are facing some of the other most elite teams in the sport.

The Pac-12 Championship will have massive implications on the College Football Playoff. It is very possible that the winner is in and the loser is out. So, who do you think will win?