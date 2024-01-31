The twist can determine the fate of the world.

If you love Oreos and Kris Jenner, you're in for a special treat.

In a new Twist on It commercial available online now and airing during the 2024 Super Bowl, it's all about the twist. You know, what side of the cookie does the cream land on?

New Oreo commercial features Kris Jenner and much more

The new ad features prehistoric people, a UFO, and much more. Its premise is that wherever the cream ends up will impact life-changing directions. For example, Troy is featured in Letting the Trojan Horse based on a twist.

When it comes to Kris Jenner, she twists an Oreo to decide whether to pursue a reality show about her life.

“So every little detail about our family would be on TV?” she asks. “Who would watch that?” Then, her decision is revealed based on the Oreo. “Alright, let me twist on it.”

“As you think about things that change culture, this whole idea of reality TV came up, and the Kardashian family really did change and were at the forefront of culture as they launched that Kardashian show,” Michelle Deignan, VP and GM of the Oreo brand, told The Hollywood Reporter. “So it was a perfectly playful way, I think, for us to tell that cultural story in history for Oreo. But also more than that, it was, if you look at the history of the Kardashian show itself, organically they're huge fans of the Oreo brand.”

Diegnan added, “This is really about Oreo, putting itself into cultural conversations. It's a little bit like we're always playful, but probably being a little bit more playfully provocative for the brand, as we look to really push the iconicity and the cultural relevancy of Oreo.”

The twisted ad is pretty entertaining. And who knew the impact the cookies have had in the course of history?