Fans got themselves a treat with an assemble of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home' villains from the franchise's history. However, there's an intriguing revelation about a classic villain that didn't make the cut–Kraven the Hunter.

According to The Direct, Kraven was initially pitched as the villain for the third Spider-Man film. However, writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers were told he “was unavailable until Sony established him in a solo movie.” This marks the first confirmation of Sony's plans for the character.

In fact, Tom Holland previously mentioned director Jon Watts pitched a Kraven movie to him. But, although known as a secret spiller, the actor kept details under wraps.

But despite the delay in the webhead's encounter with Kraven, fans can look forward to Aaron Taylor Johnson's portrayal of the iconic villain. Fans were also ecstatic that they'll get more than just a Spider-Man villain for Johnson's solo film scheduled for August 30, 2024.

Now, the question that remains is how Kraven could fit as a Spider-Man villain in future films. One idea could be a thrilling Multiverse storyline where Kraven hunts different Spider-Men across dimensions. This may still include Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as well.

The book also hints at the possibility of Kraven entering the MCU.

While Kraven's cinematic debut awaits, fans can still enjoy the Spider-Man multiverse's latest installment and prepare for what's in store for the iconic villain in the future. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home' is available on digital platforms. While ‘Kraven the Hunter' is set to hit theaters in 2024.