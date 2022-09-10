The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be at the bottom of the best division of MLB, but they shut down all expectations this season. The tanking for the acquisition of talented prospects is starting to reap its benefits as prospects like Adley Rutchsman, Cedric Mullens, and Austin Hays have been phenomenal this season.

Being in the AL East puts them in a tough position to make the top 3 AL Wildcard, but this season would still be a huge accomplishment and improvement for the organization. 4 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays with less than a month remaining will be insurmountable for the O’s, but playing important matchups in September will add to their experience. As the season winds down, Rougned Odor is Baltimore’s everyday 2B who must start becoming a threat in this youthful Orioles lineup.

Rougned Odor

Playing in the Texas Rangers for the first seven seasons of his career, Rougned Odor was a consistent contributor who racks up homers and strikes out a ton of times as well. After his 30-homer season in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic may have affected his performance as Odor has never found his rhythm after that year. Moving to Baltimore this season has not changed as his performance has not improved.

For some Baltimore fans and other MLB pundits, there are questions about why Rougned Odor is still receiving more playing opportunities than young guns, such as Gunnar Henderson or Ramon Urias. Since this team is vastly inexperienced in high-leverage situations, Odor is likely that veteran presence who would mentor the rest of the squad in a possible postseason run.

Playing 121 games so far with a slash line of .202/.268/.360 is far from the ceiling of Odor, so he still has several games to recuperate and earn that AL Wildcard spot for Baltimore. It is not just in the offense where Rougned Odor is struggling, but there are several metrics and games wherein he would commit costly errors that derails the Orioles of some critical victories.

Even if his impact and value are unquantifiable, the emergence of Odor in these last few weeks of the regular season will be an immense benefit to the tight race in the American League. Guaranteed $700,000 for one season in Baltimore, Rougned Odor must have that improved reputation so other franchises would desire his services next season.

His abilities and skills are well-known across the league, but he must begin rediscovering new facets of his game as he is starting to just enter his prime in the majors. Starting his MLB career at 20 years of age, Odor has proved that he must not have any excuses or reasons for failing to reach higher expectations.

Baltimore fans are more focused on the growth and development of their younger players, so the ascension of Rougned Odor is not much of a priority. Giving more repetitions to the prospects is the sentiment that others may share, but manager Brandon Hyde must not be questioned. Hyde’s ability to catapult Baltimore into this position has been impeccable, so deciding not to bench Odor must be accepted.