The Baltimore Orioles are on the road to take on the Los Angeles Angels for the start of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Orioles-Angels prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Orioles lead the Tampa Bay Rays by 2.5 games in the AL East division. That is a very big divisional race because it will determine who gets home field advantage throughout the American League side of the playoffs. If Baltimore can hold on for just 26 more games, they will earn the one seed and home field advantage. The Orioles have won seven of their last 10 games, and they are on a two game win streak. Over the weekend, the Orioles went to Arizona and took two of three from the Diamondbacks. Until the Orioles clinch that top seed, every game is a big game for them.

The Angels are very disappointing. They lost Shohei Ohtani on the mound, they waived multiple players they traded for, and they are not going to make it to the playoffs once again. Los Angeles has lost seven of their last 10 games, and they were just swept by the last place Oakland Athletics. Los Angeles is just playing for pride as the season winds down, but once again, we will not see Shohei Ohtani or Mike Trout in the playoffs.

The Orioles will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez. Kenny Rosenberg will get the start for the Angels.

Here are the Orioles-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Angels Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (-120)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (+100)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Angels

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 9:38 PM ET/6:38 PM PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Grayson Rodriguez had an extremely strong month of August. He turned out to be the top prospect the Orioles thought he could be. In August, Rodriguez made five starts, threw 30 2/3 innings, struck out 27, allowed just two home runs, allowed opponents to hit only .187 off him, and he had an ERA of 2.64. He is coming off his best start of the year against the Chicago White Sox, as well. The Orioles have not been giving him much run support, but that does not mean he is piching bad. He has had five quality starts in his last six starts, and there is not reason he should not get another one in this game. If Rodriguez just keeps pitching as he has been, the Orioles will cover the spread.

Rodriguez has also been much better on the road this season as a whole. His ERA is a 1.36 runs better, his K/9 is higher, and his opponent batting average drops to .216. His comfortability on the road is something a lot of pitchers do not have. Rodriguez is pitching against a weaker offense – besides Ohtani – and he should be able to take advantage of that.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels saw Rodriguez back in May. That was very early in the season, and it was a time when Rodriguez was struggling a lot. He is a different, more improved player, but that does not change what the Angels were able to do to him. Los Angeles scored eight runs on nine hits, including two home runs, and they chased Rodriguez out of the game before the fourth inning ended. I do not expect Los Angeles to have this same type of game, but something similar would definitely help. If Los Angeles can keep Rodriguez's outing short, and score some runs off him, they will keep this game close and cover the spread.

Final Orioles-Angels Prediction & Pick

This game could end up being close if the Angels come alive offensively. However, I do not see that happening. Los Angeles is not playing good baseball, and it seems like they have given up on the season. September baseball is different when you are playing for something, and the Orioles are doing just that. I will take the Orioles to cover this spread and win the game.

Final Orioles-Angels Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (-120), Under 9 (-110)