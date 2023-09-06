The Baltimore Orioles are on the road going for the sweep over the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Orioles-Angels prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Orioles have won the first two games of this series and have extended their win streak to four. Baltimore is fighting for the top seed in the American League, and these wins have gone a long way towards helping them. The Orioles lead the Tampa Bay Rays by 3.5 games in the AL East, and that happens to be their lead in the American league, as well. These last games are going to be very important for the Orioles as they look to secure the first round bye in the playoffs.

The Angels have gone downhill. Los Angeles has lost eight of their last 10 games, and they are currently on a five game losing streak. Los Angeles has some of their better players back, but they waived quite a few good players, as well. To go along with that Shohei Ohtani will not be pitching again this season, and there is a chance he is out for a longer if he gets the Tommy John surgery. The Angels are just going to coast to the end of the season and see what their younger guys are made of.

The starting pitchers for this game will be Kyle Gibson and Patrick Sandoval.

Here are the Orioles-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Angels Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+114)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-137)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Angels

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

TV: MASN, Bally Sports West

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 9:38 PM ET/6:38 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles have been hitting the ball pretty well, but they are better against left-handed pitching. With that, Baltimore should be able to handle what Patrick Sandoval has to offer. What helps them even more is how good the have been in the last week at the plate. In six games, they are batting .297 with 65 hits, and 33 runs scored. If the Orioles can continue to be very good with the bats, they should be ablet o get to Sandoval and cover the spread.

Kyle Gibson is coming off a pretty bad month, but overall, he is better when pitching on the road. His ERA is almost a full run better, his walks are down, and his opponent batting average drops by 24 points. The Angels are a team that have had many struggles this season, and that has not changed. Gibson should be ablet to go deep into this game and help Baltimore cover the spread.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, Gibson is coming off a month to forget. He had a 7.89 ERA in August, a .323 opponent batting average, and he allowed eight home runs. Gibson did do a good job not walking anybody, but that means he was just leaving pitches down the heart of the plate. If that is the case, and he does not fix that in this game, the Angels will see a lot of pitches to hit. If some of their better hitters can step up and drive the ball off him, Los Angeles should be good to cover the spread.

Final Orioles-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Angels have not been good lately. The Orioles have been very good. This is not a game that I am going to overthink. I will take the Orioles to cover the spread.

Final Orioles-Angels Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (+114), Over 8.5 (-118)