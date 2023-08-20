The Baltimore Orioles are on the road as they look to complete the sweep against the Oakland Athletics. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Orioles-Athletics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

This will be the seventh game between the two teams this season. Baltimore currently leads the season series 5-1. In the six games, the Orioles are batting .303 with 24 extra base hits. 11 of those hits are home runs. Ryan Mountcastle leads the team with four home runs, and 14 RBI. Austin Hays has scored 11 runs in the six games to lead the team, as well. On the mound, the Orioles have a 4.91 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, and they are striking out 10.0 batters per nine innings.

The Athletics are batting .288 in the six games played. Brent Rooker is 9-19 with two doubles, and three home runs to lead the team. He also has 10 of the team's 30 RBI in the series. On the mound, the Athletics have been struggling. They have a 7.27 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, and they have just 46 strikeouts in 52 innings pitched. Of the six games, Athletics' pitchers have just one quality start.

Kyle Bradish will be the starting pitcher for the Orioles in this game. J.P Sears will get the ball for the Athletics.

Here are the Orioles-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Athletics Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (-114)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-105)

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Athletics

TV: MASN, NBC Sports California

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 3:07 PM ET/12:07 PM PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Bradish has great numbers this season, and he is having an even better August. In three starts, he has thrown 17 2/3 innings, allowed just 12 hits, and he has struck out 19. In those innings, he has a 2.55 ERA, and the Orioles have won all three games. The Athletics are one of the worst hitting teams in the MLB, so Bradish has a good matchup. If he can continue to pitch well in August, the Orioles will cover the spread.

Bradish's good August is no fluke. He had a great July, as well. In the two months combined, Bradish has thrown 49 2/3 innings, allowed just 38 hits, struck out 47, and he has an ERA of 2.35. Bradish has been very good, and that should continue through this game. If Bradish can have another one of his good games, the Orioles will easily cover this spread.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

J.P Sears has been the best pitcher on the Athletics. He actually has some pretty good numbers, considering he is on the Athletics. He has a 4.27 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and opponents are batting just .238 off him. The Athletics are going to need him to have a great game, and continue his season if they want to cover the spread.

Sears already has a start against the Orioles. In that game, Sears threw five innings, allowed three runs on three hits, and struck out four. That is not a bad start, even though he did not go deep into the game. If Sears can go a little deeper into this game, but have the same type of production, the Athletics will be able to cover this spread.

Final Orioles-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The common theme with my picks is to never bet the Athletics. That will not change in this game. I am going to take the Orioles to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Orioles-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (-114), Under 8.5 (-120)