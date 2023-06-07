The Milwaukee Brewers play host to the Baltimore Orioles for the second game of a three game set Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Brewers prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

The Brewers won the first game in walk-off fashion in the 10th innings. Christian Yelich and Brice Turang combined for five of the eight hits Milwaukee had. However, it was Joey Wiemer that stole the show. He was 0-4 heading into that at-bat, but his single won the game for the Brewers. Freddy Peralta was outstanding for the Brewers. He struck out nine and allowed just two runs through five innings, but those two runs scored in the second inning. The Brewers pitching staff struck out the Orioles 16 times in the hard-fought win. For Baltimore, Adam Frazier, Austin Hays, Ryan O'Hearn, Aaron Hicks and Adley Rutschman had the hits. Hicks hit a two-run home run in the second and O'Hearn homered in the seventh. The Orioles' pitching staff also had 16 strikeouts on the night, but they walked seven.

Dean Kremer will start against Corbin Burnes in this game.

Here are the Orioles-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Brewers Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-166)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+138)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Brewers

TV: MASN, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Baltimore is actually a really good team on the road. They are 20-11 when playing away from Camden Yards and have hit 11 more home runs in road games. This makes sense considering the Orioles moved their left field fence back last season. Nonetheless, the power numbers on the road are impressive and a positive sign because Burnes has given up 10 home runs this season. The Orioles lineup is more than capable of getting hot, so if they can barrel some balls, Baltimore will put up five or six runs. That will be more than enough for them to cover the spread.

Kremer had a really good month of May after a pretty bad April. He kept it going in his first start in June, as well. Since the start of May, Kremer has 35 1/3 innings pitched, 35 hits allowed, 29 strikeouts and just 10 walks. In those innings, Kremer has an ERA of 2.54. He has been very good and gives the Orioles a great chance to win as they are 5-1 in his six starts since the beginning of May.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Despite Burnes struggling this season, he is still Corbin Burnes. He has given up just 54 hits in 69 2/3 innings this season. He allows to many free passes with 28 walks this season. If Burnes can cut down the walks, he is going to be the Cy Young pitcher he can be. As mentioned, the Orioles are capable of getting hot, but they are batting just .223 in their last five games. Burnes does not give up a lot of hits, so as long as he can limit the walks, Milwaukee will cover the spread.

Final Orioles-Brewers Prediction & Pick

This game should be another close one, but Kremer is hot right now. He is throwing the ball extremely well and should help the Orioles cover this spread.

Final Orioles-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Orioles +1.5 (-166), Under 8 (-115)