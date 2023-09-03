The Baltimore Orioles square off with the Arizona Diamondbacks in a rubber match Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Orioles-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Orioles are batting .264 in the two games played this series. They have a total of 19 hits, including two home runs. Austin Hays and Ramon Urias have three hits each to lead the team. Adley Rutschman and Cedric Mullins are the two home run hitters for the Orioles in the series. On the mound, the Orioles have a 3.71 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP, and 10.1 K/9 against the Diamondbacks this series.

Arizona has been outscored in the series, but they have not played bad. In the two games, the Diamondbacks are batting .234 with three home runs. Ketel Marte, Gabriel Moreno, and Corbin Carroll each have three hits in the series. Moreno, Christian Walker, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr have hit the three home runs for the Diamondbacks. On the mound, the Diamondbacks have gotten one quality start. They have a 1.17 WHIP, but their ERA is 4.50. Arizona's bullpen has given up just two runs in 8 2/3 innings pitched.

Jack Flaherty will take the ball for Baltimore while Zac Gallen pitches for Arizona.

Here are the Orioles-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Diamondbacks Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-182)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+150)

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Diamondbacks

TV: MASN, Bally Sports Arizona

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Flaherty's numbers with the Orioles do not fully show how good he has been. He had one start where he gave up seven runs in three innings, but the other three starts have been good. In those starts, Flaherty has 16 2/3 innings pitched, given up 17 hits, struck out 19, and his ERA is 3.78. Those numbers are not great, but they are not bad by any means. Flaherty needs to be a little less hittable, but as mentioned, he has not been bad with the Orioles. If he can have one of his better starts, the Orioles will cover the spread.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Zac Gallen has been one of the better pitchers in baseball this season. He has a 3.32 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 182 strikeouts in 173 2/3 innings pitched. What is even more impressive are his numbers at home. Gallen has made 13 home starts, he is 11-1 with 85 1/3 innings pitched. 103 strikeouts, a .211 batting average against, and a 1.79 ERA. Gallen has been arguable the best pitcher in baseball when it comes to home starts. If he can have that same type of success in this one against the Orioles, the Diamondbacks will cover the spread.

As stated earlier, Jack Flaherty has been hittable this season. Opponents are batting .276 off him, slugging .431, and opponents have an OPS of just under .800. Flaherty makes mistakes over the plate, and teams tend to take advantage. This is something the Diamondbacks need to do. Arizona is batting .260 at home, and they are just better at Chase Field. If the Diamondbacks can take advantage of the mistakes Flaherty will make, they will cover this spread.

Final Orioles-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are the favorites in this game. It is for good reason, though. Gallen is extremely good at home, and Flaherty can not totally be trusted. However, the Orioles are the best team in the American League. With that said, I will take the Orioles to cover this spread as underdogs.

Final Orioles-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Orioles +1.5 (-182), Under 8.5 (-122)