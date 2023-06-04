The Baltimore Orioles (36-22) take on the San Francisco Giants (29-29) in a rubber match Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Giants prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

Baltimore is batting just .148 through the first two games of this series. Ryan O'Hearn has two hits, including a double to lead the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson has the only home run for the Orioles while O'Hearn, Austin Hays, and Adam Frazier have all doubled. In the two games, the Orioles have walked just one time as a team. On the mound, Baltimore has a 3.18 ERA. They have allowed six runs in two games, which is not bad at all. Baltimore's bullpen has allowed just one run on four hits while striking out 12 in seven innings pitched.

The Giants are led by Wilmer Flores and LaMonte Wade Jr. in this series. Both of them have three hits and Wade has the only home run for San Francisco. As a team, the Giants are batting .246 in the two games played. Flores leads the team with two RBI this weekend. On the mound, the Giants have allowed just three runs in 18 innings of work. Their WHIP is well below 1.00 and both starters picked up quality starts. The bullpen has not allowed a baserunner in 3 1/3 innings pitched.

Tyler Wells will take the mound for Baltimore while Anthony Desclafani starts for San Francisco.

Here are the Orioles-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Giants Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+158)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-192)

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Giants

TV: MASN, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Tyler Wells has been great this season. He leads the entire MLB in WHIP (0.83) and has given up just 40 hits in 63 innings pitched. Wells has 11 starts on the season and has gone at least five innings in all of them. The Orioles' bullpen has been pretty good this weekend, so Wells only needs to go five or six innings to keep Baltimore in this game. If Wells can pitch well enough for the Orioles to take a lead, Baltimore should be able to cover this spread.

Looking at advanced stats, Wells ranks really well in xBA and spin rate. The spin rate is important because it means his fastball has life through the zone and his breaking pitches are very sharp. This has caused hitters to not be able to barrel the ball with any consistency off Wells. If he can keep the Giants off balance in this game, the Orioles will have a good chance at covering the spread.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Descalfani has a good matchup in this one. The Orioles have not been seeing the ball well at all in this series. He does miss over the plate a decent amount this season, but with the Orioles recent struggles, the Giants should have a lot of confidence in him. Desclafani has a low whip of 1.05 this season, so he does not allow many to reach base. If he can stay in the zone and cause some weak contact in this game, the Giants will cover the spread.

For as good as Tyler Wells has been, he leaves a lot of pitches over the plate. Wells has allowed 13 home runs this season, so the Giants will get their fair share of balls left over the heart of the plate. As long as San Francisco can capitalize on that, they will be successful in producing runs this game.

Final Orioles-Giants Prediction & Pick

This is a tough one to call. Both pitchers are capable of having very strong outings, but the can also get lit up occasionally. I will roll with the Orioles to cover the spread because Wells has that edge over Desclafani this season.

Final Orioles-Giants Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (+158), Over 8 (-118)