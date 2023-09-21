The Baltimore Orioles are on the road to take on the Cleveland Guardians for the start of a four game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Guardians prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Orioles have officially clinched their playoff spot. They are in first place in the AL East division, which means they are in first place in the entire American League. The Orioles hold the top spot in the AL, so they will have home field advantage if the season were to end today. Baltimore only leads the Tampa Bay Rays by just 2.5 games, so the division is still up for grabs. However, they end the season with the Guardians, Washington Nationals, and Boston Red Sox, so there is a great chance for the Orioles to keep their top spot.

The Guardians are one of the teams that are not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs just yet. However, they will be eliminated soon. Cleveland trails the Minnesota Twins by nine games, and they only have nine games left of the season. One more win from the Twins, or one more loss from the Guardians will officially eliminate them from the playoffs. This is the start of a seven game home stand for the Guardians, and they are over .500 when playing at Progressive Field.

Grayson Rodriguez will be the starting pitcher for the Orioles in this game. The Guardians are still undecided on who will take the mound for them.

Here are the Orioles-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Guardians Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (-110)

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Guardians

TV: FOX

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Rodriguez has been very good since the beginning of July. In 11 starts since then, Rodriguez has a 2.59 ERA in 66 innings pitched, he has allowed just 52 hits, and he has struck out 61. Rodriguez has been able to really come into his own the second half of the season. He has been the prospect that the Orioles had hoped for, and big reason behind their division crown push. If he can continue to pitch well, and shut down a weaker Guardians team, the Orioles will cover the spread.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians are undecided on their starting pitcher, but they will need to shut down the Orioles' offense. Rodriguez is fully expected to keep the Guardians in check offensively, so it will be up to the pitching staff to win this game. The good news is the Guardians are a better team a home. They have a better ERA, WHIP, and they strike out more batters. It is a tough matchup, but if the Guardians can put together a good game, they will cover the spread. The pitching staff will be the deciding factor in this game.

Final Orioles-Guardians Prediction & Pick

The Orioles are having a very good season, and that should continue in this game. Rodriguez has been dominant in the second half of the season, and the Guardians are a weak offensive team. The Orioles should be able to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Orioles-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (-110), Under 8.5 (-110)